BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $64.11 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,850 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Fastenal worth $64,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. 2,553,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

