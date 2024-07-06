BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $67.08 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Infosys were worth $67,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,709,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,369. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

