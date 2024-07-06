BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $55,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. 1,161,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

