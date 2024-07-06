BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

