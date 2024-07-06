BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 69,062 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of Synopsys worth $171,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,021 shares of company stock valued at $23,140,653 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $14.31 on Friday, reaching $621.30. 946,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.95 and its 200-day moving average is $558.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

