BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

