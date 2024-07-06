BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 177 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $117,621,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

RMD traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

