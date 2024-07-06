BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 66,384 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

