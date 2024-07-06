BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.17. 796,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,781. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

