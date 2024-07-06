BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,868 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

