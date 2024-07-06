BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $71,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after buying an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 388,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,868. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

