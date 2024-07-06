BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

