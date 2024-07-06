BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,625. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.