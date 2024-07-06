Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

