Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $60.62

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

