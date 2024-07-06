Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) PT at $12.64

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,348 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

INDI opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.22.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

