Brokerages Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXEO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

