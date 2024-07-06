Brokers Issue Forecasts for Air Canada’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.18.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.52.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.