Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Burford Capital stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
