CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.30.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.49 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2942656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

