Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $45.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. Cameco has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

