Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alarum Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAR opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

