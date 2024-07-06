Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 5.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 1,793,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

