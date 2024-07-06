Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. 5,403,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,528,922. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

