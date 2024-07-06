Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.68 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

TER traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. 929,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,093. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.