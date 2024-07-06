Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

