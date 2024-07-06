Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,858 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 5,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 594,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 595,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

