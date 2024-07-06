Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 400 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New York Times by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NYT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.27. 602,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

