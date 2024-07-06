Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 4,465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,735,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

