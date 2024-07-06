Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,801,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.45. 798,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

