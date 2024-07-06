Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.