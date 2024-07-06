Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,980 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 348.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $69.94. 1,348,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,920. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

