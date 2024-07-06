Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 82,717 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 439,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,819. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

