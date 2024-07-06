Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 68,069 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 275.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SN stock traded down 1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 73.93. 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,956. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of 61.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

