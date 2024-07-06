Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

