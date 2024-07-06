Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 452,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,997. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

