Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $249.42. 155,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average of $246.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

