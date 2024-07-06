Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 640.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 42.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ASE Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

