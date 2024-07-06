Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 330.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.68. 694,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,153. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

