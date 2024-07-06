Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $71.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $71,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 221,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,446 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

