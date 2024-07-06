Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,760. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

