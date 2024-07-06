Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.