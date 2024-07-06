Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
ANSC remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.28.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile
