Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

ANSC remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

