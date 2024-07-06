Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

