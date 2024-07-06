Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 447,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports Trading Down 4.3 %

AS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 1,515,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.