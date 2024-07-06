Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,193 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $808,602. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.53. 404,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,422. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.14.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

