Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45,859 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,812 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,795,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 773,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 30,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,499,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,999,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 30,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,999,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 131,278 shares of company stock worth $2,541,468 and have sold 205,672 shares worth $4,859,410. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.