Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,057,623.29 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29.

Ajay Kumar Virmani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50.

Cargojet Trading Down 0.8 %

CJT opened at C$137.91 on Friday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

