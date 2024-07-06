Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNAC. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNAC

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $16.97 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.