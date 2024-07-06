Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on RNAC. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $16.97 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
