Cato (NYSE:CATO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cato from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of CATO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Cato Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cato by 129.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

